Doyo vows to tackle challenges in Geita if elected president

Dar es Salaam. Presidential candidate Doyo Hassan Doyo of the National League for Democracy (NLD) has identified five major challenges in Geita Region that he says he will address if elected in the October 29 General Election.

Speaking during his campaign tour in Sengerema District at Zamani Bus Terminal and Buseresere Ward yesterday, Mr Doyo said poor roads and high transport costs remain the region’s biggest problems.

He also highlighted shortages of medicines and medical equipment in health centres, limited access to clean water, and farmers’ struggles to sell their produce in profitable markets.

“If citizens grant me their mandate, I will ensure farmers can sell their produce in markets that offer fair prices,” Mr Doyo said. “Currently, many are forced to sell in exploitative markets that perpetuate poverty.

If you trust me and vote on October 29, I will ensure farmers receive fair and motivating prices for all their crops.”

Mr Doyo criticised the ruling party, CCM, for fixing prices that he says prevent farmers from earning fair returns, describing such policies as a way to keep citizens in poverty.

He also raised broader infrastructure and social service challenges, noting that despite the country’s rich mineral resources, including gold, diamonds, and Tanzanite, many citizens still lack access to clean water, health services, and quality roads.

On transport, Mr Doyo said operators face high running costs due to poor roads and excessive taxes, limiting business growth. “These problems have persisted for decades.

Citizens are again asked to trust promises that were never fulfilled. Tanzanians, choose NLD for real development,” he said.

Campaign Manager Pogora Ibrahim Pogora urged voters to support Mr Doyo, noting that he had studied the challenges before seeking office.

“It is time for citizens to elect Mr Doyo, a leader committed to addressing the issues he has already researched,” Pogora said.