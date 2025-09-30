Former DRC President Joseph Kabila has been sentenced to death by the military court

Kinshasa. A military court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death in absentia.

Lieutenant-General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi, who presided over the tribunal, announced on Tuesday that Kabila had been convicted of multiple offences, including treason, crimes against humanity, murder, sexual assault, torture, and insurrection.

Kabila, who led the DRC from 2001 to 2019, left the country in 2023 but recently travelled to the eastern region, an area currently under the control of the M23 rebel group.

There has been no immediate information regarding Kabila’s whereabouts following the court’s ruling.

The former president was tried in absentia in July for his alleged support of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have captured large swathes of territory in eastern DRC this year.