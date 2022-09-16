'Shame on Judiciary', says Raila in first speech since Supreme Court verdict

In an angry first address, the Azimio leader said if Judiciary is rogue, "we can lead a one million march and send them back home".

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has spoken publicly for the first time Thursday since the Supreme Court upheld the presidential election results, by lashing out at the verdict as unfair and a "mess".

“It is sad how people of this country woke up to vote but one man by the name Jose Camargo from Venezuela comes to dictate who becomes the President of this country. We respected the apex court but we do not agree with their findings. We are waiting for the final detailed judgment they said they will issue because we have remained with less than 10 days,” said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga, who spoke angrily while in Mombasa, noted the whole Azimio family was shocked by the decision delivered by the Supreme Court.

“A machine that was used to transmit results in Meru is the same that was used in Nyeri and the court decides to take the matter lightly. Shame on the Judiciary of this country. You have created a mess.”

“I am seeing them trying to threaten people but we will talk because it is our right. The Constitution gives power to the people while all those others are donated powers. The Judiciary is no exception. If they become rogue, we have power as people of this country to reform them. We can lead a one million march and send them back home. They will have no choice but to do so. They should not threaten and blackmail the people of this country after the mess they have done," said Mr Odinga.

"We are not going to allow the Judiciary to become a dictator. We will protect the rights of the people of Kenya as required in the Constitution,” said Mr Odinga.

The Azimio leader also had choice words for the electoral agency headed by chair Wafula Chebukati.

“Why should the people of this country wake up early to vote and get their time wasted? The IEBC is another rogue institution,” said Mr Odinga.

Healing from loss

Mr Odinga said he went to Zanzibar with his family to heal after the shock delivered by the apex court judgment.

“I was not yet ready to make a public speech. But this is one of those occasions where I need to make a statement. I was out of the country with my family and hence did not make it to the swearing-in ceremony. But I am happy to be here,” said Mr Odinga.

He spoke at the Sarova Whitesands hotel in Mombasa where he had joined the top Azimio leaders for lunch.

Mr Odinga applauded Mombasa residents for electing an Azimio governor and urged Mr Abdulswamad Nassir to work for the people.

