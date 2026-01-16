12 killed in Uganda as running battles erupt over poll results fury

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead and dozens injured following widespread violence that erupted during and after polling across several districts in central Uganda and Kampala City.

The latest fatalities occurred in Butambala District, where seven people suspected to be supporters of the incumbent legislator, Mr Muhammed Muwanga Kivumbi, were shot dead by security personnel on Thursday night. Another three people sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

The regional police commander, Ms Lydia Katushabe, confirmed the deaths, saying the violence broke out after supporters allegedly stormed tally centres three times, prompting clashes with security forces. However, Mr Kivumbi denied the allegation.

Mr Kivumbi was contesting against Mr Erias Mukiibi, an independent candidate who was declared the winner of the Butambala County parliamentary race. Police said 25 people have since been arrested in the district on allegations of assaulting security personnel.

Earlier on Thursday, five people were killed in separate incidents in Luweero and Kalungu districts. Police said the victims were shot dead by security agencies amid election-related unrest.

In Kampala City, chaos erupted in parts of Makindye Division and Makindye Ssabagabo Division as opposition supporters clashed with security personnel over the results announced at various polling stations. Areas affected included Busabala, Ndeeba, Gangu, and Najjanankumbi.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said security teams were deployed to restore order.

“Our teams are on the ground to address the disturbance. I cannot give a full assessment now because the operation is still ongoing,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Protesters blocked major roads using logs and debris, which they later set on fire. Security personnel responded by firing tear gas and live bullets. The unrest, which began around 9 am on Friday, had not been fully contained by 3 pm.

Suspected protesters often emerged from residential areas and hurled rocks at the security personnel, who responded with bullets and tear gas canisters.

NRM offices set ablaze

In Kayunga District, supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) woman parliamentary candidate, Ms Harriet Nakuwadde, protested results indicating that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Jackline Birungi was leading.

Protesters reportedly raided the tallying centre at Ntenjeru Township before being dispersed by security forces.

The unrest later escalated to an attack on the NRM district offices, which were set ablaze. Mr Jamada Kivumbi, the NRM District Registrar, said the attackers stole Sh15 million that had been kept in the office to pay party workers.

“They came with a jerrycan of fuel, sprinkled it in the office, and set it on fire. It happened very fast, and we could not stop them,” Mr Kivumbi said.

Retired senior military officer Maj Gen James Kinaalwa, a resident of the district, reportedly attempted to intervene to calm the situation, but the protests persisted. Demonstrators also blocked the Kampala–Kayunga Road, forcing police to call in military reinforcements to clear the route.

An unspecified number of protesters were arrested and are being held at various police stations.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, armed men dressed in military uniforms allegedly raided several polling stations along Entebbe Road in Mpala and Kisubi townships. Witnesses said the men fired bullets into the air before fleeing with ballot boxes containing cast votes. Police declined to comment on the alleged raids.

As tallying and announcement of results continue, tensions remain high in several parts of the country, with authorities urging calm while security forces maintain a heavy presence in affected areas.