College student’s account frozen with Sh2.3 billion

Nairobi. Kenya’s anti corruption court has ordered that the bank account of college student Felesta Njoroge 21, be frozen for 90 days to allow the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to establish the source of Sh2.3 billion (KSh102 million) in it.

ARA (Assets Recovery Agency ) suspects that the millions are proceeds of money laundering and had consequently applied to have Njoroges account frozen.

Njoroge on the other hand says she got the money from her Belgian boyfriend, Marc De Mesel.

Justice Esther Maina has ordered that the money which was banked at Co-operative Bank be frozen for 90 days to allow ARA establish its source.

"An order is hereby issued prohibiting the respondent (Njoroge) her employees, agents, servant or any other persons acting on their behalf from transacting, widthrawing , transferring or dealing in any profits or benefits derived or accrued from the funds," the judge directed.

According to court documents, Njoroge is a student of Nairobi Technical training Institute.

The Sh2.3 billion (Ks102.5 million) in her Co-operative Bank account were deposited in four Transactions between August 4 and August 6, 2021.

Her lawyer, Ndindi & Nadida Advocates, wrote to ARA on October 19 saying the summons were vague and sought a further explanation so that they could advise her on what she was needed for and the documents she was required to table.

“As at the time of swearing this affidavit, neither the respondent nor her legal representative have communicated on their availability to honour the summons and explain the source and purpose of the funds,” ARA said in the application.

Two days later, the law firm indicated that Ms Njoroge was out of the country and they do not know when she will come back.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the respondent’s bank accounts were used as conduits of money laundering contrary to sections 3,4 and 7 as read together with section 16 of proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, in an effort to conceal and disguise the nature, source, location and movement of the funds,” ARA stated in the petition.

The agency said they believe that the four accounts were opened solely to receive the funds. When questioned about the intended use, Ms Njoroge allegedly said her boyfriend had indicated that it was a gift and for investing in land projects and safaris.



