EA business council seeks publication of trade list to boost Tanzania-Burundi cross-border trade

Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) has urged the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to publish an official list of commonly traded goods under the East African Community (EAC) Simplified Trade Regime (STR), saying the move would boost cross-border trade, improve market access and create more opportunities for women and youth traders.

The call was made during a Public-Private Dialogue on Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) held at the Kobero-Kabanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP).

The dialogue held on Monday, June 8, 2026, brought together traders, government officials, and business stakeholders from both countries.

Speaking on behalf of the EABC executive director, the trade and policy advisor, Mr Adrian Njau, said limited awareness of trade procedures continues to prevent many small-scale traders from fully benefiting from opportunities available under the EAC Common Market.

He said publishing a clear and accessible list of commonly traded goods would improve transparency, reduce transaction costs, and simplify trade for thousands of small-scale traders operating along the Tanzania-Burundi border.

“Limited awareness of trade procedures is restricting women and youth traders from taking full advantage of opportunities within the EAC Common Market,” said Mr Njau.

“We also need a dedicated trade information desk at the Kobero-Kabanga border to provide small-scale traders with timely and accurate information," he added.

The proposal comes as trade between Tanzania and Burundi continues to grow.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is estimated at more than $62 million annually, with Tanzania exporting products such as cement, fertilisers, and manufactured goods, while Burundi exports coffee, soap, and other agricultural commodities.

Mr Njau said a formal inventory of frequently traded goods would serve as an important reference for traders, customs officials, and policymakers, helping to reduce delays, eliminate uncertainty, and improve border efficiency.

Representing the Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Phinehas Ruhiye commended EABC and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) for supporting women and youth engaged in cross-border trade and advocating the removal of non-tariff barriers.

Mr Alexis Nyongera from Burundi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting small-scale traders and ensuring they benefit from opportunities created by the EAC Common Market.

Traders attending the dialogue also called for easier access to EAC Certificates of Origin, arguing that the current requirement to use clearing agents increases costs and discourages small traders from formalising their businesses.

As part of efforts to improve trade facilitation, EABC, with support from AGRA, announced plans to establish a Trade Information Booth at the Kobero-Kabanga OSBP.

The facility will provide self-learning videos explaining procedures for trading cereals and horticultural products, while also offering market information and online mechanisms for reporting non-tariff barriers.

More than 65 women and youth traders dealing in cereals and horticultural products received training on the EAC Simplified Trade Regime, financial literacy, business management, and market access during the programme.

A trader from Kabanga, Ms Debora Jema, said the training had strengthened her understanding of business planning and financial management.

Similarly, Ms Amida Uwingabire, of the Association for Women and Girls of Kobero said the knowledge gained would empower more women to participate effectively in cross-border trade.

The Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC), through its representative Dotto Mushaija, called for additional training on value addition to agricultural products to help traders earn higher returns.

She also advocated gender-responsive infrastructure at border posts, including sheltered trading areas, baby-changing facilities and improved access to affordable financing for women entrepreneurs.

To encourage business growth, EABC awarded 10 young women cross-border traders dealing in cereals and horticultural products at the Kobero and Kabanga border posts grants of $200 each under its Business Capital Award initiative.