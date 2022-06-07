EAC military chiefs hold talks on regional force for Congo

By The East African More by this Author

Chiefs of Defence Forces from the East African Community (EAC) member states have kicked off discussions on modalities of establishing a regional force that will help restore peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the meeting held on Monday in Goma, Kenya’s CDF General Robert Kibochi, who is also the Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Forces of the EAC Partner States, told the meeting that peace and security agenda is a critical pillar in anchoring the EAC's integration process.

Security and stability in eastern DRC will provide a conducive environment upon which all other aspects of regional integration shall thrive, he said.

“We must therefore collectively as a region support efforts to address security challenges and restore peace and stability in the eastern DRC to allow our people exploit the full potential offered by regional integration,” General Kibochi said.

He called for adoption of options that ensure the force remains stable and with a clear coordination mechanism with other actors to guarantee synergy in the operation.