Arusha. Tanzanian legislators in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s decision to reinstate a dedicated Ministry of East African Community Cooperation, saying the move will help eliminate trade bottlenecks and accelerate regional integration.

Addressing journalists in Arusha on Friday, November 27, 2026, Chairperson of the Tanzanian EALA chapter, Mr Abubakar Kachwamba, described the reinstatement as a strategic milestone that aligns Tanzania with Article 8(3)(a) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

The treaty requires partner states to maintain a dedicated ministry to coordinate EAC affairs.

Mr Kachwamba said the standalone ministry would provide focused oversight in implementing regional laws, protocols and agreements, enabling Tanzania to maximise its economic benefits from membership of the bloc.

“I congratulate Angellah Kairuki on her appointment as Minister for East African Community Cooperation, James Millya as Deputy Minister, and Charles Kadonya as Permanent Secretary. As lawmakers, we will continue to extend our full cooperation to support them in executing their mandate,” said Mr Kachwamba.

Echoing these sentiments, EALA legislator Dr Abdullah Hasnu Makame, said EAC affairs had previously been handled alongside broader diplomatic responsibilities involving the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which often diluted attention to regional priorities.

"Now that we are fortunate to have a dedicated Minister and Deputy Minister for East African Affairs, we believe they will have no other distractions apart from steering East African integration," said Dr Makame.

Responding to concerns over increased government expenditure, Dr Makame clarified that establishing the ministry would not impose a significant financial burden on taxpayers, as civil servants who previously handled EAC affairs within the merged ministry would simply be transferred to the new ministry to improve efficiency and accountability.

Another EALA representative, Dr Gladness Salema, urged citizens to look beyond administrative costs and focus on the wider economic benefits the ministry could unlock.

She said Tanzania had invested heavily in cross-border infrastructure linking it to neighbouring countries, making a dedicated ministry essential for developing effective strategies to translate those investments into increased trade and wider market access for Tanzanian businesses.