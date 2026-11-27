Chairperson of the Tanzanian chapter in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Mr Abubakar Kachwamba (centre), addresses journalists at the East African Community headquarters in Arusha on Friday, November 27, 2026, commending President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government for reinstating the Ministry of East African Community Cooperation. Others are legislators, Dr Abdullah Hasnu Makame (left) and Mashaka Ngole (right). PHOTO | FILBERT RWEYEMAMU
By
Filbert Rweyemamu
Mwandishi wa Habari
Mwananchi