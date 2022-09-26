Ebola deaths in Uganda rise to 21 as infections increase

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Kampala. The death toll from Ebola in Uganda has risen to 21 while the number of confirmed Ebola cases rose to 34, data from the Ministry of Health indicates.

This is an increase from 31 suspected and confirmed cases of infections as of Saturday. The number of deaths was at 19 on Saturday, according to Uganda’s Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said, the cumulative cases which stand at 34, the 16 are laboratory confirmed while 18 are probable. Similarly, of the 21 deaths, four are confirmed while 17 are probable.

Also Read:Tanzania to screen for Ebola after Uganda outbreak

“Cases reported outside Mubende include three in Kyegegwa and one in Kassanda but all linked to the index case in Mubende,” ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said, adding that there were “no confirmed cases in [the capital] Kampala”.

Health authorities said samples from suspected cases are being analysed at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Advertisement

The ministry appealed to residents to adhere to preventive measures and report any suspected cases to nearby health facilities or authorities.

At the weekend, officials expressed concern over the gaps in contact tracing.

Also Read: Also Read; Focus on prevention, no vaccine for rare Ebola strain, Uganda told

While delivering his message at the national taskforce meeting at Mubende District headquarters on Saturday, Lt Col Henry Kyobe, the Ebola incident commander, said they are tracing 213 contacts.

“As we speak today (Saturday) we have 213 cumulative contacts. Contact tracing is still a challenge madam. The biggest proportion, numbering 118 (55 percent), are health workers, meaning that community contacts have not all been listed which creates a challenge,” he said.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng demanded a robust contact tracing