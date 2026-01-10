Necta releases Standard Four and Form Two national assessment results

By
Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced the results of the Standard Four National Assessment and the Form Two National Assessment.
Here are the Form Two 2025 results
The results were officially announced today, January 10, 2026, by the council’s Executive Secretary, Dr Said Mohamed, during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam.
Here are the Standard four 2025 results
