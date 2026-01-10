Necta releases Standard Four and Form Two national assessment results

Sports From Kinshasa to Morocco: Michel Mboladinga’s tribute to Patrice Lumumba at AFCON

The results were officially announced today, January 10, 2026, by the council’s Executive Secretary, Dr Said Mohamed, during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced the results of the Standard Four National Assessment and the Form Two National Assessment.

Oops

We're sorry, we couldn't load the article

If you have an Ad-blocker please disable it and reload the page or try again later.

Reload page