Necta releases Standard Four and Form Two national assessment results

By  The Citizen Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced the results of the Standard Four National Assessment and the Form Two National Assessment.

Here are the Form Two 2025 results

The results were officially announced today, January 10, 2026, by the council’s Executive Secretary, Dr Said Mohamed, during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam.

Here are the Standard four 2025 results

