Great Lakes parliamentary forum hails DRC–Rwanda peace pact

Kinshasa. The Forum of Parliaments of Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) has commended the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda for signing a United States-brokered peace agreement, describing it as a major step towards ending years of conflict in eastern DRC.

The accord, signed on 27 June 2025, is being hailed as a milestone in efforts to restore peace and stability in one of Africa’s most troubled regions.

Speaking from Kinshasa, the Secretary General of FP-ICGLR, Dr Deo Osmund Mwapinga, lauded the agreement as a “major breakthrough.”

“This is not just a diplomatic milestone. It is a turning point for millions who have suffered in silence,” said Mr Mwapinga. “We commend both nations for demonstrating political will and choosing dialogue over division.”

The Forum expressed hope that the agreement will lead to tangible improvements in the lives of vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, who have been disproportionately affected by instability in eastern DRC.

“This agreement offers hope for the protection of our most vulnerable—our women, girls and children. It is our sincere expectation that the commitments made will be honoured not just in word, but in practice,” he said.

Mr Mwapinga also praised the role played by the United States in facilitating the talks, while acknowledging the complementary mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar in Doha. The ongoing Doha process involves discussions between the DRC government and the M23 rebel group.

“The Doha process is vital. Its complementarity with the current agreement is essential in turning paper promises into people-centred peace,” he noted.

Mr Mwapinga, a Tanzanian national, became the first Tanzanian to serve as Secretary General of FP-ICGLR after his election earlier this year. His appointment was further endorsed last week when he was officially elevated to the rank of Ambassador by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The elevation is a vivid acknowledgement of both his diplomatic credentials and Tanzania’s commitment to regional peacebuilding.

Tanzania has long been recognised as a key player in efforts to stabilise the Great Lakes Region. It is a major troop contributor to the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) in eastern DRC, and has consistently championed peaceful conflict resolution through platforms such as the East African Community (EAC) and the ICGLR.

“Tanzania’s dual role which combines contributions with sustained diplomatic engagement, has made it a pillar of stability in the region,” the Forum noted.

Mr Mwapinga also urged regional leaders to seize the moment by stepping up their support for peace efforts, including through strengthening the Nairobi and Luanda processes and ensuring that local peace structures and civil society in the DRC are fully engaged.

“Now more than ever, regional solidarity is key,” he said. “We must reinforce the Nairobi Peace Process, the Luanda Roadmap, and ensure that local peace infrastructures and civil society voices in DRC are not sidelined.”

He reaffirmed FP-ICGLR’s readiness to support the implementation of the agreement, viewing it as a springboard for economic transformation and regional stability.

“Our future depends on collaboration, accountability, and a shared vision for peace. The time to act is now. The Forum stands ready to support the implementation of this agreement to unlock economic transformation and a secure future for all,” said Mr Mwapinga.