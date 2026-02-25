Judge Blaise Tchikaya elected President of African Human Rights Court

Arusha. The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) has elected Judge Blaise Tchikaya of the Republic of Congo as President, succeeding Judge Modibo Sacko.

Judge Tchikaya was elected on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, by a bench of 11 judges during a plenary session at the Court’s seat in Arusha.

Speaking shortly after the vote, Judge Tchikaya described his election as both an honour and a profound responsibility, pledging to discharge his mandate with independence and impartiality.

“I assume this office with a firm commitment to safeguarding the mandate of this Court. I will uphold the dignity and authority of this institution, entrusted with delivering justice to applicants and respondent states alike,” he said.

The election comes as the Court prepares to mark its 20th anniversary. Observers regard the milestone as a critical juncture to reinforce legal frameworks, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the Court’s role within Africa’s human rights system.

Reflecting on the milestone, Judge Tchikaya said he would work closely with fellow judges and stakeholders to assess progress while addressing emerging legal challenges.

“As we begin commemorating 20 years of the Court’s existence, I look forward to engaging with my colleagues on the Bench, the Registrar, staff, and partners to evaluate achievements and confront persistent challenges. Our objective is to consolidate the Court’s position in protecting human and peoples’ rights across the continent,” he said.

In his farewell remarks, Judge Sacko thanked the Registry and staff for their support during his tenure and called for continued cooperation under the new leadership to ensure institutional stability and continuity.

The Court’s leadership now comprises President Tchikaya and Vice President Lady Justice Bensaoula Chafika of Algeria.

Who is Judge Tchikaya?

Judge Tchikaya is a specialist in public international law and human rights. He was first elected to the African Court in July 2018 for a six-year term and served as Vice President from June 2021 to July 2023.

An academic and legal scholar, he is Professor and Senior Lecturer in international litigation and human rights law, having taught at universities across Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean.

He holds a doctorate in public international law, awarded with high honours by the University of Paris Nanterre, where he studied under Professor Alain Pellet.

Judge Tchikaya previously served as a member and inaugural President of the African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL), overseeing its formative institutional work.