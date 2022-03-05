Kenya declares yellow fever outbreak

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Nairobi. Kenya’s health ministry has declared an outbreak yellow fever in the country with 15 patients reported in Isiolo County resulting into three deaths so far.

In a statement issued by the Director General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth on March 3, the authorities say the first case was detected on January 12.

“To date 15 patients presenting with fever, jaundice, muscle pain and joint pain have been line-listed, the youngest being 11 whereas the oldest is 65. While the majority are young adults, males are most affected,” reads the circular.

It adds: This is therefore to raise the alert in all the 47 counties in Kenya, more so with the high risk counties being Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Meru, Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Turkana.

As a result the country’s health ministry is planning to conduct a vaccination in all the high risk counties.

Although there is no known specific anti-viral for yellow fever, the disease is preventable through effective vaccine which is safe and affordable.

What is yellow fever?

Yellow fever is a viral infection spread by a particular type of mosquito. The infection is most common in areas of Africa and South America, affecting travelers to and residents of those areas.

In mild cases, yellow fever causes a fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. But yellow fever can become more serious, causing heart, liver and kidney problems along with bleeding.

Up to 50 percent of people with the more-severe form of yellow fever die of the disease.

