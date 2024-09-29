Kenya's Deputy President wants Ruto to let him do his job amid impeachment fears

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a strong message to President William Ruto with a vow not to resign over plans by a faction of Kenya Kwanza politicians to impeach him.

Speaking on Saturday in Ngurubani town, Kirinyaga County, the Deputy President, for the umpteenth time, appealed to the President to allow him to do his job.

Mr Gachagua openly accused his boss of marshalling Members of Parliament to have kicked him out of a government which the people of Mt Kenya heavily invested in.

"President Ruto should stop telling MPs to impeach me. If he no longer needs Mt Kenya votes, he should inform us," Mr Gachagua said.

He stated that he will not bow to pressure to quit government.

"I was elected by Kenyan people together with the President and I'm not going anywhere," he said amid applauses.

Mr Gachagua reminded President Ruto that they were elected by Kenyans to serve them for five years and he should stop undermining him.

"The President should allow me to work with him for the remaining three years. In 2027, if he so wishes to drop me, we shall respect his decision. At the moment we should concentrate on delivering on our mandate, because Kenyans are facing alot of problems which need to be addressed," he said.

"We have uncompleted projects which were started by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and should be finished so that they can benefit Kenyans. We have unfinished matters in the coffee and tea sectors. The President and I should come together to uplift the living standards of our people," he added.

As he called on the President to focus on development and not politics, a section of his audience could be heard saying "don't soothe him (the President)."

Mr Gachagua reiterated that he has become a target of political attacks for advocating the development of Mt Kenya region and calling for an end to sacking of civil servants from the area.

"My political enemies are unhappy with me for loving my people. They are branding me a tribalist for speaking for rice, coffee and tea farmers. Our people are being fired from the government and they want me to keep quiet, never," he said.

He further alleged that there is a plot to divide the region to weaken it politically.

"Our enemies outside this region know that we are a force to reckon with. They want to make sure we are pulling from different directions. We should say no to this evil scheme," he went on.

He also hit out at MPs who are plotting his downfall.

"Some MPs have ganged up to edge me out of government. They should concentrate on their work of making laws which are beneficial to Kenyans and leave me and the President alone to carry out Executive work," said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua insisted that he has not wronged anyone, maintaining that he is in the government to stay.

"I'm innocent, I'm only being fought for being truthful. If anyone thinks I have done something wrong, then he or she should tell the people of Mt Kenya people who overwhelmingly voted for me and the President," he said.

He said he was in the region to tell Mt Kenya residents the challenges he is facing in government and how some MPs from the region are being used to undermine him.

The DP was accompanied by Murang'a Senator, Joe Nyutu, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina and Juja MP George Koimburi, all of whom he described as heroes from the region who don't "sell" their people.

"These leaders are not sellouts. You should support them," he said.

In Embu, where he was joined by Governor Cecily Mbarire, Mr Gachagua told the residents to reject MPs who endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their Spokesperson.

"They are (the MPs) are traitors who only think about their stomachs. They have no business being leaders," he said.

Ms Maina assured the DP that the residents of Kirinyaga are solidly behind and that he should not be worried over the impeachment scheme.

She also warned the MPs from the region who ditched Gachagua that they will face the wrath of the electorate in the next elections.

"Our people are annoyed and will not spare MPs who have disrespected Mr Gachagua who is the senior most politician from the region" she said.

Ms Maina also told President Ruto to treat Mr Gachagua well for the sake of peace in the country.

On his part, Mr Nyutu told President Ruto to order Gachagua's detractors to abandon the impeachment plan.

"We know the President has the ability to stop this impeachment polt. He should tell his allies to abandon their mission," said Mr Nyutu.

He asked the President to let church leaders reconcile him with his deputy for the stability of the country.

"Even if someone wants to marry a second wife, he doesn't divorce the first one. The President should spare Gachagua," said Mr Nyutu.

Mr Koimburi said a group of MPs were determined to end Gachagua's political career. He called on all residents from Mt Kenya region to rally behind the DP.