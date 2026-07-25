India education minister resigns after youth protests over exam paper leak

New Delhi. India's Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, resigned on Saturday following days of nationwide youth-led protests over examination paper leaks, marking a significant setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The demonstrations, centred at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, were triggered by the leak of a high-profile medical college entrance examination held in May. The scandal forced authorities to cancel the results and organise a fresh test, affecting about two million candidates.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the capital's main protest site to celebrate after Mr Pradhan announced his resignation, chanting patriotic slogans, waving the Indian flag and distributing sweets. The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the demonstrations, declared an end to the protests after reaching an agreement with the government.

In a statement posted on X, Mr Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the country.

"Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation, I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister," he wrote.

He added that he respected "the aspirations, feelings and legitimate expectations of the country's youth."

The protests had become one of the biggest political challenges facing Mr Modi's administration in recent years, with opposition parties backing the students and disrupting parliamentary proceedings.

Public anger intensified earlier this week after police used tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators marching towards Parliament, leaving dozens injured. Authorities defended the security operation, saying it was necessary to maintain public order.

The movement also highlighted growing frustration among young Indians over job shortages, examination integrity and government accountability.

Following Mr Pradhan's resignation, senior government ministers met CJP leaders, who announced they would end the demonstrations after receiving assurances that no legal action would be taken against protesters.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a 26-day hunger strike in solidarity with the students, described the resignation as "a victory of peace, patience and perseverance."

Roads around central New Delhi were temporarily closed as thousands celebrated the announcement, while security remained tight around the protest site.

The opposition welcomed the minister's resignation but called for further accountability. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said those responsible for the police crackdown on students should face action and urged Mr Modi to apologise for the use of force.