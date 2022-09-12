Ruto and Uhuru meet at State House for first time in months

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

President-elect William Ruto met with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, coming just hours before the former's inauguration tomorrow.

Ruto who is at State House for a tour hosted by Kenyatta, he arrived accompanied by his wife Rachel and they were received by Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the main entrance.

The meeting is the first in months, with Dr Ruto stating last week that the two had also not spoken in a long time.

Mr Kenyatta is expected to hand over the presidency to Dr Ruto tomorrow.

At least 20 Heads of State from across Africa are expected to attend the inauguration of Dr Ruto at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

This is according to the Committee of Assumption of Office which said that Mr Kenyatta will lead the delegation of Heads of State and other dignitaries in witnessing the swearing-in of Dr Ruto as the fifth president.

All presidents from the East African Community (EAC) are expected to grace the swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium. They include Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi) and Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.