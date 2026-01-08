Uganda opposition candidate says he will review oil deals if elected next week

Kampala. Bobi Wine, the main opposition candidate in Uganda's presidential election next week, said he would review the country's agreements with international oil firms if he won power and revise any that did not favour Ugandans.

Uganda expects to start commercial crude oil production later this year when fields run by France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab, China's CNOOC (600938.SS), opens new tab and Uganda National Oil Company come online. TotalEnergies and CNOOC both operate on the basis of production-sharing agreements with the government.

"We shall study all agreements," Wine, a former pop star who is challenging Museveni for the second straight election after winning 35% of the vote in 2021, told Reuters during an interview last week in the capital Kampala.

"And any part in those agreements that does not favour Ugandans will definitely be revised."

Uganda's information minister, TotalEnergies and CNOOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Oil production delays

Uganda's oil reserves are estimated at 6.65 billion barrels. It discovered the oil 20 years ago but production has been repeatedly delayed by disagreements between international firms and the government and opposition from environmental activists.

In the interview, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, also criticised Uganda's Western allies for what he described as their "hypocrisy" in continuing to provide financial support to Museveni's government despite crackdowns on opposition supporters.

Museveni, 81, has governed Uganda for 40 years. His opponents and human rights activists regularly accuse his government of violently repressing its critics, allegations dismissed by the authorities.

Wine said he had been beaten twice by security forces during campaigns and blocked from campaigning in certain areas. Hundreds of his supporters have been detained during the campaign, according to Wine and the United Nations.

The government has said all arrests are based on legitimate criminal violations.

"These Western countries have laws ... that they can invoke to slap sanctions on those that violate human rights," Wine said.