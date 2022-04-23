Uganda Police close roads to allow Museveni’s son celebrate 48th birthday

By Agencies More by this Author

Kampala. Police in Uganda have announced a number of roads in the capital Kampala will be closed on Saturday so as to allow President Yoweri Museveni’s son celebrate his 48th birthday without hitches.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son who doubles up as a senior member of the Commander of the Land Forces has planned a series of activities to celebrate his birthday, including a party at the Lugogo Cricket Oval where star musicians and leaders are set to be there.

Kampala Traffic Commander Kauma Rodgers confirmed the party could bring traffic flow affecting parts of the capital especially around the place the party will happen.

“Traffic flow towards Jinja Road is going to be diverted right at Wampewo Roundabout to Old Portbell Road. Traffic flow from Jinja side to the City center will remain normal.”

“However, there is not going to be right turn at the Lugogo Traffic Lights towards Lugogo Bypass if you are not going to the function. The rest are to proceed to Wampewo Roundabout and find their destinations as will be guided by traffic police,” he added.

Last week, Muhoozi unveiled a committee to plan his bash led by Michael Toyota Kaguta with Jackie Namuyonga as the secretary.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has confirmed attendance and had earlier sent out cows as gifts to the birthday boy.

Artists such as Jose Chameleon, Bebe Cool, Rwanda’s greatest artist, Massamba Intore, will be performing at the General’s birthday.

President Kagame and Muhoozi have fostered in a good friendship rapport with Muhoozi telling off President Paul Kagame’s adversaries that, “This is my uncle, Afande Paul Kagame. Those who fight him are fighting my family. They should all be careful.”

Muhoozi is considered among the front runners to succeed his dad who’s ruled Uganda for three and a half decades.