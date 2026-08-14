‘Don’t let others kill your dreams’ — Trey Songz urges Tanzanian youths

Dar es Salaam. American R&B star Trey Songz has urged Tanzanian youths to believe in their dreams, saying self-confidence, creativity and perseverance are key to turning ambitions into reality.

The singer delivered the message while speaking to university students participating in CRDB Bank’s iMbeju entrepreneurship programme, encouraging young people not to allow other people’s opinions to define what they can achieve.

“Don’t sleep on your dreams. When you dream about something, it is something special to you. It may not be special to the people you tell because they cannot see what you see,” he said.

Trey Songz, whose musical journey began when he was around 11 or 12 before he started recording at 15, recalled being mocked in his hometown after telling people he wanted to become a singer.

“I tried to sing whenever I got the opportunity. I was laughed at and told I would not make it. I wondered, what if I had listened to those people?” he said.

He challenged young creatives to embrace new ideas and use their imagination to explore possibilities beyond what they have already seen.

His manager and business partner, Ro Williams, also encouraged creatives to understand the value of owning their work.

“Talent fades, but ownership lasts,” Williams said.

Beyond his engagement with young entrepreneurs, Trey Songz visited the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), where he met children receiving treatment for heart conditions.

Accompanied by CRDB Foundation Director Tully Esther Mwambapa, he learned that the children are among beneficiaries of a programme supported through the CRDB Marathon to facilitate treatment for children with heart problems.

During the visit, the singer called on influential people to support their communities, stressing that giving back does not always have to involve money.

“When you cannot give money, give your presence. And when you cannot give your presence, give your ideas,” he said.

Trey Songz is in Tanzania for the first time as a special guest at the CRDB International Marathon 2026 and headliner for Imbeju Sauti Moja concert on Friday, August 14.

CRDB Bank Foundation Managing Director Tully Esther Mwambapa (centre) poses with American R&B star Trey Songz (right) and Tanzania’s top Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platnumz shortly after his arrival in Tanzania ahead of today’s Imbeju Sauti Moja Concert. PHOTO | COURTESY