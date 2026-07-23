East Africa’s music industry gets global attention

For years, East African musicians have created sounds that have travelled across borders, filled dance floors and attracted audiences beyond the region.

From Bongo Flava and Singeli in Tanzania to other sounds from Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, the region’s music has proven its ability to compete on a global stage.

Yet, behind the growing popularity of East African music lies a challenge that has followed the industry for years, while the talent has always existed, many of the systems needed to discover, develop and commercialise that talent have often been located outside the region. That situation could be entering a new phase as some of the world’s biggest record companies begin turning their attention to East Africa, recognising the region not only as a source of creative talent but also as a growing music market. The latest indication of this shift came from Kenya, where President William Ruto announced that three global recorded music giants, Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group are set to establish offices in Nairobi.

The announcement followed President Ruto’s meeting with Victoria Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), where discussions focused on strengthening Kenya’s creative economy and positioning Nairobi as a major hub for the recorded music business.

For Kenya, the move represents a major step towards building a stronger music ecosystem. But for the wider East African region, it signals growing international interest in a market that has spent years producing influential artistes and unique musical identities.

The timing comes as East African music continues to benefit from the power of digital platforms.

Streaming services, social media and online collaborations have allowed artistes to reach listeners around the world without depending entirely on traditional music industry structures.

This digital growth has helped genres such as Bongo Flava, Singeli, Afrobeats and Amapiano gain international attention, proving that African sounds can create commercial value beyond their home markets. As the audience for East African music grows, the arrival of major record labels could provide artistes with access to resources that have traditionally been difficult to secure, including international distribution, professional marketing, publishing support, artist development and global collaborations.

For many upcoming musicians, breaking into international markets has often required personal connections with executives and companies based outside the region.

Without strong networks and financial support, many talented artistes have struggled to move from creating popular songs to building sustainable careers.

With global music companies establishing operations closer to East African markets, there is potential for decisions about talent discovery and development to be made with a better understanding of local cultures, sounds and audiences. However, industry experts warn that the future of East Africa’s music industry cannot depend only on signing successful artistes.

A stronger creative economy requires investment in the entire music ecosystem, including producers, songwriters, sound engineers, managers, publishers and other professionals who work behind the scenes.

For Tanzania, the development offers both opportunities and a reminder of the need to strengthen its own creative infrastructure.

The country remains one of East Africa’s biggest music markets, with Bongo Flava and Singeli producing artistes who have built strong regional and international audiences.

Tanzanian musicians have increasingly crossed borders through collaborations, streaming platforms and international performances.

The increased presence of global record companies in Nairobi could create opportunities for more regional partnerships and help connect East African artistes with larger global markets.

The growing attention from global music companies also reflects a wider change in how the world views East African music. What was once considered mainly a form of cultural expression is increasingly being recognised as an industry capable of creating jobs, generating revenue and supporting entrepreneurship.

As Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group prepare to establish a presence in Nairobi, East Africa finds itself at a defining moment.

The question now is whether this investment will create opportunities for a wider generation of creatives or only benefit established names.