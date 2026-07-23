What the 2026 FIFA World Cup taught us about teamwork

By Mwita Chacha

Earlier this week Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1–0 in a dramatic final. The world celebrated a deserving champion. Billions of people across continents shared moments of joy, heartbreak, hope and celebration.

Now, beyond the medals, fireworks and celebrations, the tournament delivered a lesson far more valuable than the final result: individual talent may attract admiration, but teamwork wins championships. This is a lesson for governments, businesses, leaders and communities around the world.

Spain’s victory also added another glorious chapter to the history of La Roja. The country first appeared at the FIFA World Cup in 1934 and had participated in 17 editions by 2026.

Its defining moment came in South Africa in 2010, when Andrés Iniesta’s extra-time goal against the Netherlands secured Spain’s first world title. Sixteen years later, Spain returned to the summit of world football to claim its second crown.

The Monday morning triumph was also part of a broader period of success under coach Luis de la Fuente. Since taking charge in 2022, he has guided Spain to the UEFA Nations League title in 2023, the European Championship in 2024 and now the ultimate prize in international football.

Yet Spain’s success cannot be explained by history, reputation or individual talent alone. It was built on organisation, tactical discipline, shared purpose and a willingness by every player to contribute to the collective objective.

The team certainly possessed outstanding individuals. Rodri provided control, leadership and composure in midfield, performances that earned him the tournament’s Golden Ball. Unai Simón offered security in goal and was recognised with the Golden Glove, while young defender Pau Cubarsí received the Young Player Award.

Spain also benefited from the energy and creativity of young talents such as Lamine Yamal, the intelligence of Pedri and Dani Olmo, the defensive commitment of Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella and Cubarsí, and the contributions of players such as Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams and Fabián Ruiz. Each possessed individual quality, but their greatest strength was their ability to function as one unit.

This was particularly evident in Spain’s defensive organisation. The champions conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, while Unai Simón recorded seven clean sheets. Those achievements were not the work of the goalkeeper alone.

They reflected the commitment of the entire team; from the forwards applying pressure, to the midfielder’s recovering possession and the defenders protecting their penalty area. That is the essence of genuine teamwork: everyone accepts responsibility for the final outcome.

Throughout the tournament, we saw teams filled with internationally celebrated stars fail to meet expectations. On paper, some appeared almost unbeatable. However, football, like life, is not played on paper. It is played through trust, sacrifice, discipline, communication and collective effort.

A collection of talented individuals does not automatically become an effective team.

People may wear the same uniform, work in the same building or appear on the same organisational chart, yet still pursue different interests. A true team is formed when individuals understand the common purpose, appreciate how their roles connect and willingly place collective success above personal recognition.

In football, we naturally celebrate the player who scores the decisive goal. The cameras follow the scorer, supporters chant their name and newspapers place their photograph on the front page. However, goals are rarely individual creations.

Before the ball reaches the scorer, a defender may have recovered possession. A midfielder may have made an intelligent pass. Another player may have drawn an opponent away by making a selfless run. Someone else may have created the space from which the goal was scored.

These contributions may receive less recognition, but without them the celebrated moment would not exist. The same principle applies in our workplaces, businesses, government institutions and communities.

Organisations frequently celebrate the people who close major deals, announce successful projects or stand before audiences to receive awards. Recognising visible achievement is important, but sustainable success depends equally on the people who work diligently behind the scenes.

The customer service officer who patiently resolves a client’s complaint, the finance professional who protects the integrity of an institution’s resources, the technology specialist who keeps systems functioning, the administrator who coordinates operations, and the support employee who maintains a safe and welcoming environment all contribute to organisational success.

Their names may not appear in newspaper headlines or annual reports. Nevertheless, without their commitment, the organisation cannot perform effectively.

The final whistle has blown, the trophy has been lifted and another chapter of football history has been written. However, the greatest legacy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup may not simply be Spain’s victory. It may be the reminder that extraordinary results become possible when talented people unite around a common purpose.

In our offices, businesses, schools and communities, may we learn to celebrate not only those who score the goals, but also those who create the opportunities.

May we become teammates who support others, colleagues who share recognition and leaders who enable people around us to succeed.

Individual brilliance can change a moment. Genuine teamwork can define an era.