Painting Zanzibar: How young artist is redefining art on isles

Callyson Donald, aka Callyfits, is among the young artists who have revitalised the aging Stone Town art scene.

Stone Town is awash with paintings dating back to the 1960s and the 20th century, as well as the Tinga Tinga phenomenon that filled the art galleries and shops around Stone Town.

Art has been the very fabric that made Zanzibar a tourist magnet, from the decorative art on its doors, calligraphy and carved motifs from its earliest Swahili-Islamic period.

The new generation of artists proves that this ancient town will always remain the epicentre of the creative expression that pulls enthusiasts from across the globe.

Callyson leaned on art after his mother's demise, the only way he knew he could earn his bread after his pillar fell. He combined his love for fashion with painting.

A fusion that was arguably very unique. “The inspiration was just to make outfits that nobody else will have but me,” he stated. So he decided to paint his outfits. He went to a nearby supermarket, bought colours and with the help of YouTube, he started to perfect his art.

By then, he was just 19 years old, living in Dar es Salaam and the whole world was on lockdown during the 2022 worldwide Covid-19 pandemic; a lot of time in his hands.

The first masterpiece that introduced him to the world was a denim jacket with a painting of the corona virus on the back with “Stay Away” text written alongside the drawing.

When he posted online, clients flooded his DMs; more than 10 potential buyers made a bid for his work. He picked one whom he felt understood his work.

The buyer would later become his friend and a mentor.

After the instant success of his first painting on clothes, Cally was hooked; he still preferred outfits as his canvas to express his art. He had so many ideas of what he wanted to paint, but the art scene in Dar es Salaam was relatively small.

He had always envisioned Zanzibar as a place he would settle and do his art. He knew the environment there was inspirational to any artist.

A History buff since high school, he has read a lot about Zanzibar's pre- and post-colonial past and he admired the resilience of the ancient island; the history of the creative industry has always inspired him to join the ranks of formidable artists on the island.

So in 2024, he made his move and relocated to the island. “I remember I was in Dar. I was at home, so I was so depressed by that time. I felt like I had talent, but I wasn't going anywhere. I said to myself, I have to move from this environment,” he remembered.

He went to Zanzibar with 10 custom-painted denim jeans and with the help of a friend in Zanzibar, he showcased his work at an African American-owned restaurant, The Box, located on Kenyatta Road in Stone Town. The pop-up shop was very successful; from there, he never looked back.

Stone Town has always served as a muse for painters for generations; Cally, a student of history, knew the importance the island has had on advancing the art scene in Tanzania. If you walk down the street in the ancient town, art pieces are on display on every street corner.

That’s where he initially set up his studio. The presence of multi-national tourists helped him sell his work; right now he has more than seven artworks in the US, three pieces in Europe and others in Asia. His paintings are inspired by Zanzibar and beyond, from the Swahili culture, the history and the icons of the Island. Right now, he is preparing his painting on Bi Kidude, a revolutionary taarab musician and legendary Tanzanian artist who toured the world and was revered across East Africa.

He also paints African American history, the slave trade, plus the post colonial Africa, intertwining the history of black people. Some of his main clients are African Americans who have visited the Box restaurant where his work is on display.

One of his masterpieces was labelled “Water Has No Enemy,” a philosophical art piece that truly showed his depth as an artist.

He had painted the African legend Fela Kuti, a beloved piece that was scooped and now hangs on a wall in the US.

Cally thinks painters have for decades played a huge role in the Zanzibari tourism sector, illuminating Stone Town with their bright colours and people buying their artwork carry a piece of the island with them.

Tourists can't carry the beach back home to Europe, but they will always carry a painting that is reminiscent of their escape to the beautiful Spice Island. Stone Town, by design, is artistic, its narrow, winding streets form a maze of history, where carved wooden doors, ancient walls and bustling alleyways reveal stories of centuries past.

They evoke the charm of old Marrakech, in Morocco, or Muscat in Oman. Picturesque, any painter's or photographer's dream destination. Cally doesn't like to categorise his art; he rather likes to tell a story through his art. Every piece carries a real-life story behind it and he leaves it to the interpretation of the art lover.

The Bi Kidude art will be unveiled soon, 15 to 20 pieces in total, celebrating one of the gems of music in Tanzania. “She inspired women and revolution in Zanzibar and just her impact on the island,” he stated.