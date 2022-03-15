‘I am not allowed to travel abroad without a permit’, says Diamond Platnumz

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star and WCB record label CEO Diamond Platinumz has alleged that he is not allowed to travel abroad without a special permit.

He was speaking on Tuesday March 15, during an interview with The Switch, a programme on Wasafi FM radio.

“I think it is something for Wasafi signed artistes, we are not allowed to go beyond the airport without a permit from the authorities, the moment I get there I am told I am supposed to have a permit which costs Sh50,000,” said Diamond Platinumz.

However, despite Diamond Platnumz allegations, the acting Secretary General of National Arts Council (Basata) Matiko Mniko refuted the claims saying it was a standard procedure to all artistes who travel abroad for performances.

“There is no way how a law can be enacted for a just a certain individual, all artistes travelling abroad are required for performances to obtained a permit from Basata at a fee of Sh50,000,” said Mniko.

Diamond’s allegations came after he was asked why his name and those of the Wasafi signees was not among artistes who were paid royalties by the Copyright Society of Tanzania (Cosota).





"I did not want to know why and I did not want to focus too much on it, maybe the authorities can tell us, I think maybe the system did not set it right," said Diamond and added;

"I asked myself one question because if it is being registered all Wasafi artistes are, but then they claim the Wasafi artistes are only played their media. There is an artiste like Marioo who is played almost everywhere but he was not on the top 10."



