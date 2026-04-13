20 beauties set for high stakes in Miss World Tanzania 2026 grand finale

By Katare Mbashiru

Dar es Salaam is set to host a dazzling showdown as 20 contestants prepare to compete for the Miss World Tanzania 2026 crown in a grand finale slated for Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the SuperDome in Masaki.

The highly anticipated event will see one winner walk away with major rewards, including an insured car, a one-year premium health insurance, a Sh10 million cash prize, and a monthly stipend of Sh2 million for a full year.

Beyond the prizes, the ultimate honour awaits, representing Tanzania at the global Miss World competition in Vietnam on September 5, 2026.

According to National Director for Miss World Tanzania, Mustafa Hassanali, the finalists were selected from eight zones across the country, including Dar es Salaam, higher learning institutions, Eastern, Central, Northern, Southern, Lake, and Zanzibar.

He emphasised that the competition continues to grow in prestige and impact.

“The overall winner will walk out of the grand finale with an insured car and Sh10 million cash prize, among other incentives,” he said, noting that the competition also rewards excellence across the top five finalists.

The first runner-up will receive Sh4 million, and the second runner-up Sh2 million, while the third and fourth runners-up will each take home Sh1 million.

The pageant comes at a time when Tanzanian beauty queens are gaining increased recognition on the international stage, with campaigns now strongly promoting the country’s art, culture, and tourism.

Speaking during a press briefing in Dodoma on Monday, April 13, 2026, the minister for information, culture, arts and sports, Paul Makonda, underscored the deeper meaning of beauty beyond appearance, describing it as a divine attribute rooted in creation itself.

Mr Makonda urged contestants to embrace their purpose and pursue their dreams with determination. He reminded them that the winner will carry the Tanzanian flag on the global stage and must uphold the nation’s dignity and cultural identity.

“Tanzania has participated in global beauty contests 29 times, and this year we will once again be represented in Vietnam,” he said.

Adding that the competition is also a platform to promote Kiswahili internationally. He also encouraged contestants to take pride in the language and use it as a cultural asset during the global event.

He also reassured the public that preparations for major national events, including AFCON 2027, remain on track, dismissing misinformation circulating online.