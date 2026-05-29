Samia urges stronger trust between Police Force, citizens

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Police Force to strengthen community policing, stressing that national security and safety must be rooted in citizens through their active participation.

She said effective policing depends on building trust between the police and the public, adding that citizens should regard the force as a reliable institution for reporting crime and sharing security information.

“Citizens, if properly educated, will be able to protect one another and provide information on criminal activities whenever they occur. I want to emphasise this area.

If this system is effectively implemented, it will help strengthen efforts to engage citizens in safeguarding peace in our country,” she said.

President Hassan made the remarks on Thursday, May 28, 2026 while officiating the closing ceremony for more than 700 police officers and assistant inspectors who completed various training programmes.

She said the training was designed to equip officers with knowledge on emerging global issues, including geopolitics, to enhance their effectiveness in service delivery.

According to the President, modern policing requires a broad understanding of legal, social and cultural dynamics, given the evolving nature of security threats.

She said citizens should reach a point where they fully trust the Police Force as a safe and reliable institution for reporting concerns, stressing the need to bridge the gap between law enforcers and the public.

President Hassan added that the Police Force must strengthen its capacity to identify early warning signs of potential threats, noting that this would demonstrate institutional transformation and improve operational efficiency by moving away from routine-based approaches.

“What happened last year taught us important lessons. Despite the challenges, the Force responded quickly.

We must never ignore any piece of information; instead, it should be acted upon immediately. This can only be achieved if the Police Force works closely with other security agencies and the community,” she said.

She further noted that rapid technological advancement has changed methods of committing crime, creating new security challenges at borders, on roads, at sea, in public spaces and online.

As a result, she said, the Police Force must continuously assess its performance and adapt its working methods while strengthening ongoing training.

President Hassan also directed the Force to broaden its understanding of the evolving global economic order and geopolitics in order to improve efficiency in executing its duties and contribute more effectively to national development.

She said reforms must go hand in hand with continuous professional training, including the use of modern technology in policing and public service delivery.

The President also referred to the 2022 Criminal Justice Commission report, which proposed reforms aimed at improving the Police Force, including strengthening community policing, enhancing training and expanding the use of technology.

She said some recommendations were already being implemented, particularly in ICT adoption and community policing, but stressed the need for continuous evaluation to ensure the reforms deliver intended results.

“Changes within the Force must continue to be assessed to determine whether they are improving operational capacity, efficiency and the quality of services provided to citizens,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillus Wambura said the Force would continue providing training programmes locally and abroad to strengthen professionalism and performance.

“The work of the Police Force requires patriotism, professionalism and public trust. Anyone who goes against these principles will face disciplinary action to ensure discipline within the Force continues to improve,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi said legal action would be taken against officers who violate laws and procedures.