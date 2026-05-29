Revealed: Role of tech in addressing transport challenges in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s transport sector could undergo a major transformation if digital technologies are fully leveraged to improve mobility, increase efficiency and expand economic participation, government officials and industry leaders have said.

The remarks were made during the Bolt Tanzania Mobility Dialogue 2026, held under the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum themed “Sustainability, Trust & Growth in Africa”.

Speaking during the event, Assistant Director in the Ministry of Transport’s Transportation Services Department Andrew Magombana said technology is already helping address long-standing inefficiencies in the transport sector while reshaping urban mobility systems.

“The government’s vision is to build a transport system that is safe, inclusive and modern, with digital innovation positioned at the centre of service delivery and regulatory improvement,” he said.

Mr Magombana said technology has improved efficiency, accessibility and oversight across the sector, adding that collaboration between the government and private sector players will be critical in ensuring innovation delivers wider economic and social benefits.

Opening the dialogue, Mwananchi Communications Limited Chief Commercial Officer Kadambara Maita said digital transport platforms have become increasingly important in urban centres such as Dar es Salaam, where they now play a central role in connecting people to jobs, markets and essential services.

However, she stressed that the sustainability of the sector depends on trust, fairness and continued engagement among stakeholders.

“We need to build trust,” she said, noting that issues such as safety, compliance, driver welfare, innovation and fair pricing must be addressed through continuous dialogue.

A major focus of the discussions was the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), with stakeholders highlighting Tanzania’s slow uptake compared to neighbouring Kenya.

Bolt East Africa General Manager Demetrius Kanyankole said EV penetration in Tanzania’s ride-hailing sector remains below three percent compared to about 20 percent in Kenya.

He attributed Kenya’s progress to investments in charging and battery-swapping infrastructure as well as tax incentives, including zero VAT on electric vehicles.

“Tanzania is still building foundational systems, but there is ongoing engagement with government stakeholders to support long-term EV readiness,” he said.

Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) Director of Economic Regulation Abdallah Mhagama said digital mobility platforms have improved driver identification, safety monitoring and compliance enforcement.

He added that ride-hailing services have evolved into a major source of income for many Tanzanians.

“In Tanzania, ride-hailing is not just a side job for many; it has become a primary source of income,” he said.

Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF) Senior Policy Analyst Lois Kassana called for predictable policy frameworks and stronger consultations before regulatory changes are introduced.

She said structured dialogue between the government and private sector is essential in reducing policy uncertainty and supporting investment.

Meanwhile, Sahara Ventures Chief Executive Officer Jumanne Mtambalike said Tanzania’s digital transformation should move beyond standalone applications towards integrating technology into broader economic systems.