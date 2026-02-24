50 Cent and T.I. escalate feud with family insults amid verzuz confusion

The long-running online feud between 50 Cent and T.I. has intensified, now dragging in T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, and their son, King Harris. What began as a planned Verzuz battle intended to celebrate the artists’ extensive music catalogues—has spiralled into personal attacks and family insults.

T.I. claims that while the two initially agreed to the Verzuz, 50 Cent later acted confused, prompting T.I. to question his character. 50 Cent responded on Instagram with insults targeting Tiny, leading King to fire back with harsh remarks about 50 Cent’s family.

The rapper retaliated with a graphic caption reading, “God don’t like ugly,” escalating the exchange further. King then referenced 50 Cent’s 2013 domestic abuse trial, warning, “just getting started,” signalling the feud is far from over.