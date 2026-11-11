Actor Stacy Keach, star of Mike Hammer and Prison Break, dies aged 85

American actor Stacy Keach, best known for portraying tough private detective Mike Hammer in the television series Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer, has died aged 85.

Keach died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, following a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed in a statement.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Keach established himself as a versatile performer across film, television and theatre. Although widely recognised for his television roles, he was also an accomplished stage actor and a respected interpreter of Shakespeare.

He received a Tony Award nomination for playing Buffalo Bill in the Broadway production of Indians and won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of American novelist Ernest Hemingway in the television miniseries Hemingway.

His screen credits included Fat City, American History X, Nebraska and The Bourne Legacy. A younger generation of television viewers also knew him as prison warden Henry Pope in the hit series Prison Break, which aired between 2005 and 2007.

His final film appearance was in the 2025 Netflix production Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney, in which he played the actor’s bitter father.

Keach’s career also experienced a major setback in 1984 when he was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine into Britain. He was sentenced to nine months in prison but served six months at Reading Prison. The experience prompted him to speak openly about addiction, recovery and rehabilitation, including addressing the US Congress about the dangers of cocaine dependency.

In June 2017, he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on stage during a performance of Pamplona in Chicago, forcing the production to cancel its remaining performances.

Despite the challenges, Keach continued acting well into his 80s. He once explained that he deliberately pursued a wide variety of characters rather than limiting himself to familiar roles.