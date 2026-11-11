Tundu Lissu’s brother laid to rest amid tributes and calls for justice and democracy









Singida. Messages of justice, democracy and the fight against injustice dominated the funeral of lawyer Alute Lissu yesterday, as tributes to his life brought together accounts of legal battles, political differences and the family’s longstanding commitment to challenging decisions it considered unjust.

The funeral, held at the family home in Mahambe village, Singida Region, was marked by emotional moments as relatives recalled Alute’s contribution to the legal profession and the family’s history of seeking justice through the courts.

One of the most moving moments came when five family members read a eulogy reportedly written by Alute’s younger brother, opposition politician and lawyer Tundu Lissu, while in prison.

Dr Vicent Lissu, lawyer Ikotri Lissu and three other relatives took turns reading the tribute as mourners listened in silence. Some were visibly moved, wiping away tears as the family shared memories of the deceased.

The atmosphere grew particularly emotional when Dr Lissu explained that Tundu Lissu had written the eulogy hoping he would be free to attend the funeral and read it himself.

“Our brother Tundu Lissu wrote this eulogy believing that he would be free so that today he could read it before all of us, but...” he said, pausing before completing the sentence.

His words drew mournful reactions from the gathering, with some people audibly expressing their sadness.

The eulogy also revealed the brothers’ final exchange, which took place on October 27, 2026.

Tundu Lissu recalled that he had started a hunger strike when he received a strongly worded message from Alute urging him to abandon the protest.

“I had started a hunger strike. I received a message from Mzee Alute which was completely different from how we normally communicated. This time, he wrote with strong emotions, asking me to immediately stop the hunger strike,” part of the tribute read.

According to him, Alute reminded him that pursuing justice through the courts required courage, not death. He also warned that if his younger brother ignored the advice, he would call a press conference to publicly oppose the hunger strike.

“I sent him a message asking him to apologise to me over that matter, but it was a joke. I did not know it would be our last message,” Tundu Lissu wrote.

The revelation deepened the grief among mourners, turning the reading into a personal account of the bond between the two brothers.

In the tribute, Tundu Lissu described Alute as the second person from Singida Region to obtain a law degree, after Judge Kipenka. He said his brother had died following longstanding complications associated with diabetes and high blood pressure. He also noted that the family now had five lawyers, describing their entry into the profession as part of a tradition shaped by Alute’s example.

Speaking at the funeral, Ikotri said the family’s connection to the legal profession went beyond personal ambition, tracing it to generations of relatives who had challenged decisions through legal channels.

He cited their late father, Agostin Lisu, recalling his involvement in legal disputes even before independence, including efforts to prevent the relocation of Mahambe village.

Ikotri also recalled the family’s involvement in the legal battle over the parliamentary seat of former Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema.

He said the case illustrated how members of the same family could find themselves on opposing sides of the political divide, with Tundu representing Lema while Alute represented the CCM side.

The account highlighted the family’s history of legal engagement despite political differences, with the two brothers maintaining separate professional responsibilities in a politically charged case.

The funeral attracted several political and public figures, including Chadema deputy national chairman for Mainland John Heche, who arrived alongside veteran journalist Jenerali Ulimwengu.

They were later joined by Saed Kubenea and Anthony Komu.