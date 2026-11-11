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Tundu Lissu’s brother laid to rest amid tributes and calls for justice and democracy
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Habel Chidawali
Mwandishi wa Habari
Mwananchi
Related
Church urges leaders to uphold justice as Lissu mourns brother from prison
Lissu family hands funeral arrangements to Chadema
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