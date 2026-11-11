Why value addition is key to Tanzania unlocking $220 billion in exports









Arusha. Tanzania is seeking to increase the value of locally produced goods, expand international market access and strengthen domestic industries as it pursues a target of generating $220 billion in export earnings from goods and services under the National Development Vision 2050.

The strategy aims to shift from raw commodity exports to processing, better packaging and local branding.

Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) Director General Ephraim Mafuru said exports of goods and services had reached $21.98 billion by September 2026, against the 2050 target as the country works towards a $1 trillion economy.

Bank of Tanzania figures, however, put exports at $21.065 billion in the year ending September 2026, a 19.9 percent increase on the corresponding period a year earlier.

Mining, manufacturing and services also contributed to the increase in export earnings.

Speaking on the sidelines of HortiLogistica Africa 2026 in Arusha on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Mr Mafuru said horticulture, particularly fruits, vegetables and spices, had considerable export potential but remained below capacity.

He said producers needed to understand market requirements before committing resources to production and exports.

"We must start with the market.

We need to establish what it requires, the applicable standards, the quality specifications, the necessary permits, the quantities demanded and the appropriate seasons for each crop," he said.

Horticulture targets $2bn in exports The sector is targeting annual export earnings of $2 billion by 2030, according to Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) chief executive officer Jacqueline Mkindi.

She said earnings rose from $290.7 million in 2020 to $569 million in 2025 and that production reached 9.78 million tonnes in the 2024/25 agricultural season, up 15.9 percent.

“Reaching the target would require access to 14 new markets, stronger intra-African trade and compliance with international quality and safety standards,” she said.

Mr Mafuru said TanTrade was connecting producers with domestic and international markets through business forums and business-to-business meetings, while guiding on quality, packaging and export requirements.

Value addition key to export strategy Mr Mafuru said locally produced commodities were sometimes taken to neighbouring countries for processing, packaging and rebranding before export, limiting Tanzania's benefits.

Other countries, he said, consequently captured more foreign exchange, jobs and industrial benefits from the produce.

"We are calling on Tanzanians and other investors to invest in value addition within the country so that when we export our products, foreign exchange earnings come into Tanzania and employment opportunities for our people increase," he said.

The approach aligns with government efforts to strengthen domestic production and reduce imports.

Under the Industrial Policy Framework for 2025/26–2034/35, Tanzania aims to cut imports by 50 percent by expanding local manufacturing.

Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo said the Agriculture Master Plan 2050 aimed to raise annual agricultural export earnings to $100 billion, while the government sought to increase domestic cashew processing capacity to 60 percent by 2030.

Infrastructure and standards Mr Mafuru said TanTrade would provide market intelligence and organise business clinics to help producers identify opportunities and understand buyers' requirements.

It would work with institutions including the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and the Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) to ensure goods met market requirements.

Investment in transport and storage infrastructure, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), port expansion and cold-chain facilities, is expected to reduce costs and post-harvest losses and improve access to export markets.

Opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the East African Community could further expand markets for value-added products.