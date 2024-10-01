Arts council condemns attack on Zuchu

Dar es Salaam. The National Arts Council, commonly known by its Kiswahili acronym as Basata, has strongly condemned the recent attack on Tanzanian musician Zuhura Othman, popularly known as Zuchu, during her performance at the Wasafi Festival in Mbeya on September 28, 2024.

Zuchu, famous for hits like “Honey,” was forced to cut her performance short after being pelted with objects by unruly fans.

The incident disrupted the show, sparking widespread concern about the safety and treatment of artists during public events.

In a statement released today, October 1, Basata urged for greater respect for artists and emphasized the importance of upholding humanity and decency at public events.

The council referred to Section 50(1) of the National Arts Council Regulations of 2018, which tasks Basata with coordinating arts-related activities in line with values such as patriotism, humanity, and solidarity.

"Basata strongly condemns the incident that disrupted Zuchu’s performance, where dishonest fans threw objects at her on stage during the Wasafi Festival in Mbeya," the council stated.

Basata called on all stakeholders, including fans and event organizers, to maintain respectful behavior to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

The council also emphasized the responsibility of event organizers to ensure safety at performances, safeguarding artists and their teams.