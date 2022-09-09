Audiomack launches ‘Keep The Beat Going Campaign’

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Music streaming platform, Audiomack has launched a campaign dubbed ‘Keep The Beat Going’ aimed at empowering creativity and inspire listeners of African music including Bongo Flava.

The campaign, which was inspired by the the drum, is designed to empower and inspire listeners to tap in new music genres from across Africa including Tanzania.

Kicking off this campaign in Nigeria, Audiomack also launched in Ghana, they have since launched “Ngoma Juu Ya Ngoma” campaign in Tanzania.

The campaign will also features Audiomack’s premiere international music series Skyline, a performance series featuring top acts in Tanzania including Zuchu, Lava Lava, Jux, Barnaba and many others.

The Skyline series will be showcasing cultures from Tanzania and putting them on display in the top tier quality that Audiomack’s content is known for.

Audiomack has also partnered with Tanzanian award winning artist Diamond Platnumz’s radio station WasafiFM to launch the ‘Audiomack Top 10 chart.

The programme, which airs on Fridays, is composed of the Audiomack Top 10 Tanzania charts highlighting the biggest songs in the country.

Jason Johnson, Audiomark’s head of marketing and brand strategy said the campaign is their way of further connecting their audience to the diverse world of African music.

“We care about the artist, the producer, and the fan, and want to make sure they are represented across billboards, radio ads, and more as we move music forward worldwide,” he said.

He added: Make sure to follow Audiomack and Audiomack Africa on social media, stream your favorite African artists on the app, and use #KeepTheBeatGoing on socials to get in on the conversation.

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally.

The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Rod Wave and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience.

As of December 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya