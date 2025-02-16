Aziz Ki and Hamisa Mobetto tie the knot in a grand ceremony

The long-speculated union between Yanga star Stephanie Aziz Ki and fashion icon Hamisa Mobetto has finally come to fruition—the couple is now officially husband and wife!

Their elegant Nikah ceremony took place today, February 16, 2025, at the Nnuur Mosque in Mbweni, Dar es Salaam, officiated by the Grand Sheikh of Dar es Salaam, Sheikh Walid Alhad Omar, alongside other esteemed Islamic clerics.

Dressed in Arabic-inspired aqua green attire, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate yet spiritually profound setting, surrounded by close family and friends.

Following the solemnisation, Sheikh Walid extended his heartfelt blessings to the newlyweds, emphasising the sacredness of marriage and urging them to uphold love, respect, and faith in their journey together.

A wedding fit for royalty

But the celebrations are far from over! A lavish reception is set for February 19 at the Superdome Masaki, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and an exclusive guest list featuring prominent figures from the entertainment, sports, and business sectors.

On February 15, Aziz Ki honoured cultural customs by paying the bride price—30 cows and Sh30 million—a gesture that underscored his commitment and deep respect for Hamisa’s family.

The couple’s journey to matrimony has been a major topic of public interest, especially after their luxurious vacation in Dubai, which sparked intense speculation about their relationship.

Hamisa’s mother, Shufaa Rutiginga, played a pivotal role in their union, revealing in an interview with Clouds FM that she had prayed for her daughter to find the right partner—and Aziz Ki turned out to be the answer to those prayers.

She described the new groom as a well-mannered, humble young man who genuinely loves and cares for the family.

Hamisa Mobetto, a celebrated businesswoman and influencer, is a proud mother of two—her daughter with EFM Director Francis Majizo and her son with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Meanwhile, Aziz Ki, known for his exceptional skills on the pitch and charismatic presence off it, is also a father to a beloved daughter, whom he occasionally shares heartwarming moments with on social media.

All eyes on the grand reception

As the city buzzes with excitement, fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate the upcoming reception, where love, music, and luxury will take centre stage.