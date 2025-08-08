Simba, Yanga fuel Tanzania’s Climb in African football hierarchy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football continues its meteoric rise on the African stage as its two giants, Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC), have climbed further up the CAF club rankings, ahead of the eagerly awaited 2025/26 CAF Interclub competitions draw scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.

In the latest CAF five-year ranking released on Friday, Simba SC leapt into fifth place with 48 points, a two-spot jump from last year’s 7th position.

This marks the first time Simba has broken into the top five of CAF’s elite club list—cementing its reputation as a continental heavyweight.

Yanga SC, meanwhile, continued its steady ascent, climbing from 13th to 12th place with 34 points, thanks to improved performances in the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League over the last five seasons.

This is not just a win for the two clubs—but a statement of Tanzania’s growing footprint in African football.

CAF rankings reflect Tanzanian ascent

The five-year coefficient system ranks clubs based on their results in CAF competitions. Simba’s historic run to the final once and four quarterfinal appearances in the last five years have earned them deserved recognition.

Yanga’s 2023 Confederation Cup final, coupled with a quarterfinal berth and group stage appearance, signals their growth from continental hopefuls to serious contenders.

These achievements have not only elevated the clubs individually but also enhanced Tanzania’s standing as a competitive football nation.

CAF’s top 10 still sees familiar names. Al Ahly (Egypt) tops the list, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia). RS Berkane (Morocco) sits fourth, just ahead of Simba SC.

Completing the top 10 are Pyramids FC, Zamalek, Wydad AC, USM Alger, and CR Belouizdad—underscoring the continued dominance of North and Southern African clubs. But Tanzania’s dual presence signals a power shift on the horizon.

Draw day drama: Rankings to shape road ahead

The rankings will directly influence the seeding and matchups in tomorrow’s draw for both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Only Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns will bypass the preliminary round this season due to their high coefficient scores and recent participation in the FIFA Club World Cup held in the United States.

Other continental titans like Esperance and Wydad will join the rest in the opening rounds—facing potentially tricky fixtures.

Dar es Salaam takes centre stage

Hosting the interclub draw in Dar es Salaam not only reflects CAF’s growing trust in Tanzania’s football infrastructure but also highlights the country’s status as a rising force in the African game.

With both Simba and Yanga firmly placed in the top 15, their elevated rankings will likely give them favorable early-round matchups—boosting hopes for deep runs once again.