Behind the beats: Tanzanian music’s struggle for fair pay and recognition

The Tanzanian music industry is once again in the spotlight, this time over concerns about how artistes treat the professionals who support them behind the scenes.

The debate has raised crucial questions about fair compensation, exploitation, and the overall sustainability of the creative sector.

Music video director Deo Abel has highlighted a growing concern in the industry—how informal collaborations, often done in the spirit of friendship, can sometimes lead to professionals being undervalued.

“For an upcoming creative, working for free can be a strategic move, especially when collaborating with a well-established artiste,” he explains. “It’s a way to prove your skills and build your portfolio.”

However, Abel warns that this practice has unintended consequences. Some artistes become too accustomed to receiving free services, leading them to undervalue the professionals who supported them early on.

“They start viewing you as just another person in their circle rather than a skilled professional. They’ll reach out when they need urgent help but look elsewhere when there’s a big-budget project,” he says.

This culture, he argues, is detrimental to the industry. When professionals are not fairly compensated, sustaining their craft becomes difficult, ultimately slowing down the industry’s progress.

On the other hand, hip-hop artiste and songwriter Musa Mabumo, popularly known as Bando MC, believes that the conversation around unpaid work should focus on humanity and gratitude rather than blame.

“In every artiste’s journey, there are always people who extend a helping hand without expecting immediate payment,” he says. “It all comes down to an individual’s sense of appreciation and the willingness to give back.”

Bando MC also highlights a concerning trend where some artists see collaboration merely as a tool for gaining exposure without reciprocating the support they receive.

“There’s this idea that I need to use you to get recognised,” he explains. “But in doing so, some artists fail to show any kind of support in return. Even if it’s not about money, there should be something—whether it’s acknowledgement, connections, or opportunities—that helps the other person grow as well.”

Having worked with many artistes as a songwriter, Bando MC has seen both sides of the issue. “Some may not have paid me, but they supported me in other ways. That’s why I say humanity is what the industry really needs to embrace.”

Singer and songwriter Athanas Andrea, popularly known as Atan, shares his perspective on the complexities of financial transactions in the industry.

“Friendship often runs parallel—sometimes it comes without losses, and other times it does. However, even if you don’t handle things as friends, there’s no guaranteed payment system that ensures mutual benefit,” he explains.

Atan emphasises that whether one benefits or not depends largely on personal interests and decisions.

“Most of the time, the benefits depend on an individual’s personal interests and decisions, particularly when it comes to reciprocating the help they’ve received,” he says.

He also acknowledges that financial transactions in the industry can create tensions.

“If you have a great song and an artiste wants to buy it, that transaction often marks the beginning of conflicts and grudges,” he adds.

Furthermore, he criticises the common mindset that downplays the value of artistic work.

“Some people tend to see others’ talents as something to be shared freely rather than an asset that deserves compensation or mutual support toward success.”

The debate surrounding artiste compensation was further fuelled by singer Loui, who accused musicians of being selfish.

According to him, industry stakeholders such as producers, DJs, journalists, and photographers should be cautious, as many artistes only seek their help when in need but fail to appreciate them once they achieve success.

However, not everyone agrees with Loui’s stance. Renowned producer Bob Manecky called him out, labelling him a hypocrite.

Manecky argues that Loui himself should lead by example by fairly compensating the producers who shape his music, rather than splurging on songwriters while underpaying those responsible for his sound.

The broader question remains: Are musicians in Bongo Flava truly neglecting those who support their rise to fame, or is it simply a matter of business where everyone must fight for their fair share?

Many behind-the-scenes professionals feel overlooked, arguing that the system benefits artistes disproportionately.

A well-known Tanzanian producer, who requested anonymity, shared that he once produced a chart-topping song but was paid a meagre amount compared to the revenue it generated.

“I made the beat, mixed the track, and spent weeks fine-tuning it. The artist paid me a few hundred dollars and never looked back. Now, the song has millions of streams, and I get nothing,” he laments

Music enthusiasts suggest a structured approach to ensure everyone in the industry gets their fair share.