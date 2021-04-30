Ben Pol and Keroche Heiress Anerlisa confirm divorce rumors

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Ben Pol has confirmed that he has filed for divorce against his wife, Arnelisa Mwigai, a Kenyan national.

The celebrity couple of Ben Pol and Arnelisa who got married in 2020 at St Gasper Church in Dodoma, have confirmed the matter today Friday, April 30, 2021 on Anerlisa’s Instagram page after weeks of allegations that the two had split up.

"These issues are very private and since the case is in the Primary court in Dar es Salaam, I would not want it to be discussed further for the respect to all parties involved and with respect for the Courts law," says Ben Pol

He also asked for space and privacy for himself and his family during what he has termed as a difficult time.

He went ahead to thank his family, friends and all the fans for the support that they have continued to show him.