Chadema secures court victory against Registrar of Political Parties

Babati. The opposition Chadema has cleared an initial legal hurdle after the High Court of Tanzania granted it leave to file an application for judicial review against the Registrar of Political Parties.

Delivering the ruling on Thursday, July 23, 2026, High Court Judge Irvin Mgeta of the Manyara Sub-Registry also dismissed three preliminary objections raised by the Registrar and the Attorney General (AG).

Crucially, the court issued a temporary injunction restraining the Registrar from penalising the main opposition party pending the final determination of the main application.

The ruling stems from application number 12812 of 2026, brought by Chadema’s Secretary General and the party's Board of Trustees.

The applicants were represented by advocates Mpare Mpoki, Nyaronyo Kicheere, Jebra Kambole, and Hekima Mwasipu.

The legal dispute was triggered by a letter dated May 7, 2026, from the Registrar, requiring Chadema to show cause why it should not face suspension or financial penalties for alleged violations of sections 9(2) and 19(2)(f) of the Political Parties Act (Cap 258), as amended in 2023.

Among the accusations, the Registrar alleged that Chadema interfered with the judicial process by demanding the unconditional release of its National Chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu, who faces treason charges.

The Registrar cited inflammatory and disrespectful remarks allegedly made by party leaders against public officials, including the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In response, Chadema challenged the notice as irrational, unlawful, and biased.

The party argued that the Registrar wrongly cited provisions applicable only to provisionally registered parties, held the party accountable for personal statements made by individual members, and demonstrated pre-judgment in public media statements broadcast.

Furthermore, Chadema cited the arbitrary suspension of its subsidies and non-recognition of its elected leadership as clear evidence of bias.

Dismissing the state's preliminary objections regarding alleged flaws in Chadema’s affidavits, Judge Mgeta ruled that the objections lacked merit and confirmed that the party met all procedural criteria for judicial review.

“The application was filed within the statutory six-month timeframe, and the applicants have demonstrated sufficient interest and an arguable case that merits judicial determination,” noted Judge Mgeta.