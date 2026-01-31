Catherine O’Hara, star of Beetlejuice, Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone, dies at 71

Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara, known for her roles in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone and Beetlejuice, has died at the age of 71.

O’Hara built a career defined by sharp comedic timing, fearless character work and an ability to turn eccentric roles into cultural touchstones. She first gained recognition in the 1970s through Toronto’s famed Second City improvisation troupe and the influential sketch comedy series SCTV, where she developed the versatility that would later shape her success in both film and television.

Her Hollywood breakthrough came with Tim Burton’s 1988 film Beetlejuice, in which she played the flamboyant and pretentious Delia Deetz. For many viewers around the world, she became a household name as Kate McCallister, the devoted mother in the holiday classic Home Alone and its sequel. That role ensured her place in festive viewing traditions across generations.

Decades into her career, O’Hara experienced a remarkable late career resurgence with the hit Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek. Her portrayal of Moira Rose, a former soap opera star with an ever changing accent, dramatic wardrobe and a gift for absurdly memorable one liners, became one of television comedy’s most iconic modern performances.

The role earned her critical acclaim and introduced her to a new generation of fans, helping the show become one of the most beloved comedies of the streaming era.

Most recently, she appeared in Apple TV+’s The Studio and HBO’s The Last of Us, demonstrating her range across both comedy and drama well into the later years of her career.

Over the course of her work, O’Hara received numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, reflecting both critical respect and admiration from her peers.

Colleagues remembered her not only for her talent but also for her warmth and generosity as a collaborator. In a statement, her representatives confirmed she died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday following a brief illness.

Catherine O’Hara is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons.