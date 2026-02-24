Chief Loot Music ends management deal with Pipijojo

Rising Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Pipijojo has officially parted ways with Chief Loot Music, the label confirmed on Tuesday, February 24.

The 16-year-old singer, known for her breakout hit Chakacha and her EP ‘I Want To Make My Mama Proud’, will now continue her career independently.

In a statement released on February 24, 2026, Chief Loot Music director Godlove Billionaire announced the decision.

“Starting today, February 24, 2026, we have officially ended our management agreement with artist Pipijojo. From this date, the artist is independent and no longer under the management of this label,” the statement read.

He added that the management was grateful for the working relationship they shared and urged stakeholders and fans to continue supporting the singer as she embarks on the next phase of her career.

Pipijojo has rapidly become a household name in Tanzania, climbing the charts with Chakacha and earning praise for her distinctive sound and stage presence. Despite her young age, she has drawn public attention for her openness about personal challenges, including being abandoned by her father.

The singer has also addressed and dismissed online rumours surrounding her personal life, maintaining that her focus remains firmly on her music career.