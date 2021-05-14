Commotion as Diamond Platnumz gives out Eid gifts in his neighborhood

Thousands of residents of Tandale turned up today May 14, 2021 to receive Eid El Fitri gifts from Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz who was distributing meat, rice and cash

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of residents of Tandale, in Dar es Salaam were today recipients of Eid El Fitri gifts from Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz who gave away rice, meat and cash to celebrate the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to Diamond, he was giving back to the community but it was also an opportunity to meet with his fans from the neighbourhood where he was raised.

From around 11 o’clock thousands lined up to receive the goodies plus Sh10,000 for adults and Sh 5,000 for children.

The distribution which he conducted went on smoothly but soon more people swarmed the area and soon commotion ensued as some people wanted to get ahead of the official queue.

The star’s bouncers were overpowered and police was forced to intervene to restore calm before the exercise could resume.

Through his social media pages, the musician yesterday wrote, “InshaAlah tomorrow my Muslim brothers in Tandale, Kariakoo, Kilungule, also Morogoro South East welcome to the Eid festivities.

“My brothers in Kigoma Ujiji, tomorrow at Buzebazeba , on Sokoine Street at Mzee Bukuku there will be something for Eid. My uncle Mrisho and Mzee Bukuku’s family will deliver my message to you,” wrote Diamond.