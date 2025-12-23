Dar es Salaam ushers in a new era of New Year celebrations with regional midnight east experience

Dar es Salaam is preparing to welcome the New Year in a bold and redefined style, as the city joins a groundbreaking regional celebration set to unite East Africa in a single, synchronised countdown.

Traditionally, end-of-year festivities in the commercial capital have revolved around beach parties, nightclub revelry, fireworks displays and scattered countdown events across the city. This year, however, revellers can expect a transformed experience with the introduction of Midnight East, a premium New Year’s Eve concept that will simultaneously connect Dar es Salaam with Nairobi, Kampala and Kigali.

The initiative was officially unveiled on December 21, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, during an exclusive launch attended by influencers, micro-influencers, members of the media, and key stakeholders from the creative and entertainment industries.

Designed around the themes of unity and shared celebration, Midnight East blends music, culture, nightlife and digital storytelling to deliver a single New Year’s Eve moment across four East African capitals. While each city will showcase its distinctive cultural energy, all will converge in a synchronised midnight countdown, symbolising the region’s growing cultural and creative interconnectedness.

Speaking at the launch, the organisers described Midnight East as a reimagining of how East Africa marks the transition into the New Year — shifting from isolated city-based events to a collective, cross-border celebration. “Our core idea is to celebrate our unity as a region, share our culture through music and entertainment, and welcome the New Year in style,” representatives from Play Media and Buzz Activate said.

Influencer and entertainment stakeholder Gabriélle Chams highlighted the role of creatives in shaping the future of the industry. “Our responsibility is to shape and share our culture through such platforms, connect with fellow creatives, and push the industry towards innovation, inclusivity and growth, which will ultimately expand its reach,” she said.