Diamond Platnumz’s ‘Mtasubiri’ video banned in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has ordered mainstream and social media outlets from playing Diamond and Zuchu’s video ‘Mtasubiri’.

The video which was released in April has more than 10 million views on YouTube and is among the tracks on his latest LP titled First of All –FOA.

In a statement by TCRA, the regulator says they received a letter from the National Arts Council (BASATA) to stop public performance and distribution of the said video.

They say ban was due to a complaint by sections of Christians who cited the scene at the beginning of the video where a choir member leaves practice scene and head somewhere elsewhere in a romantic gateway.

“That scene in the video has caused controversy among the faithful who think it is blasphemous,” reads the statement.

The council advises that the singer should make amendments in the video and it is until that criteria is met will it be allowed to air in mainstream media outlets.

When reached for comment WCB manager Hamis Tale said he knew nothing about the ban.

This is not the first that Diamond Platnumz has got into trouble with the arts council, in 2017 his two tracks Hallelujah and Waka were banned for similar reasons