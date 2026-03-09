Gunfire horror at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion as woman arrested

Los Angeles. A woman has been arrested after a firearm was repeatedly discharged towards the home of global music star Rihanna in Beverly Hills, triggering a police response and raising security concerns in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the suspect allegedly fired a gun several times in the direction of the property late on Sunday. At the time of the incident, there were people inside the house.

Despite the frightening ordeal, police said no injuries were reported.

Officers responded swiftly to the scene after reports of gunfire in the area. Following preliminary investigations, a woman suspected of being involved in the shooting was arrested.

Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect or the possible motive behind the incident. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

Rihanna, a globally recognised singer, fashion entrepreneur and businesswoman, owns a residence in Beverly Hills — an affluent enclave in Los Angeles known for housing celebrities, business magnates and other high-profile figures.