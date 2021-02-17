Hamisa Mobetto continues to be questioned by Police

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Model Hamisa Mobetto, was for the second day questioned by the Police Force following leaked video of Paula daughter of actress Kajala Masanja with Bongo Flava artist Rayvanny.

Speaking on Wednesday February 17, Hamisa's lawyer, Elia Rioba, said she returned to the Osterbay Police Station today for interrogation after spending the whole of yesterday there before she was released on bail.

"Yesterday we responded to the call by the Police, and she was interrogated but we could not exhaust on both sides of the complainant and the respondent who is Hamisa. Therefore they were required to back again and after that other steps will follow,” said Rioba

Concerning the ultimatum that Hamissa had given Kajala Masanja to apologise in 12 hours, he said they are deliberating on what course of action to take but in the meantime they had heeded the summon from the police

Images showed Kajala and her new found love Hermonize entering the gates of Oysterbay Police Station, the two were walking a couple of steps behind Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam Sharif.

The interrogations went on till late in the night.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, Kajala accused Hamisa Mobetto for having linked her teenage daughter with singer Rayvanny.