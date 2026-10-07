How Kim Traveller and Salma Vybz turned love and laughter into a digital brand

Dar es Salaam. A fall from a motorcycle might be the kind of incident most people would rather forget, but for content creator Levis Pius Kavishe, popularly known as Kim Traveller, it became an unexpected turning point in his rise to online fame.

The motorcycle belonged to Kim. The person who fell was his partner, Hawa Tamimu Ally, better known as Salma Vybz.

When Kim posted the incident online, the video quickly attracted attention, giving the emerging creator the kind of exposure that many social media personalities struggle to achieve.

What began as an ordinary moment between a couple eventually became part of a digital brand built around relationships, humour and everyday life.

But the viral video was not where Kim's journey began.

While pursuing a Bachelor of Business degree, he developed an interest in social media and began studying how young creators were using simple videos to attract audiences.

He decided to try it himself, using his mobile phone to record short comedy videos. The early days were far from glamorous. Few people knew him and his videos attracted relatively small audiences.

Rather than give up, Kim applied lessons from his business studies to content creation, focusing on building a recognisable identity and understanding how to present himself as a brand.

He continued posting, learning and experimenting until his audience gradually began to grow.

His breakthrough came when his content began focusing on something familiar to almost everyone: relationships and the sometimes funny and complicated situations that come with them.

“What really attracted me to relationship and social-life content is that these are things we all go through every day. Everyone falls in love, gets jealous, gets hurt or goes through some kind of relationship problem,” Kim says.

“So I thought, if I mix those real-life experiences with comedy, people will relate to my videos because they’ll see themselves in them.”

That approach has become central to his work with Salma Vybz, with the pair turning familiar relationship experiences into short-form entertainment.

Their videos draw on situations that occur in many relationships, including jealousy, arguments, affection, teasing and attempts at reconciliation.

Kim says he often finds inspiration in his immediate surroundings rather than having to look far for ideas.

“Most of my ideas actually come from things happening around me. I might be out with friends and hear a funny story, or I could just be at home with my partner and something small happens between us, maybe jealousy, teasing or even trying to make up after an argument,” he says.

Salma, whose real name is Hawa Tamimu Ally, is a content creator and entrepreneur who is also involved in the beauty and skincare business.

Her collaboration with Kim has become an important part of the identity of their content, with their chemistry and relationship providing material for videos that resonate with their audience.

For Kim, however, content creation has grown beyond entertainment. It has become a source of income and a platform for building his professional identity.

“Being popular online has changed my life a lot. One of the biggest things is that it has increased my income through commercial deals and getting paid on platforms like Facebook. It has also helped people trust me more and take what I do seriously,” he says.

His experience reflects the changing social media landscape, where creators are increasingly turning audiences into commercial opportunities through advertising, brand partnerships and platform monetisation.

For Kim, the mobile phone he once used to record comedy has become a tool for building a career.

His ambitions now extend beyond social media. He hopes to move into mainstream acting, particularly films and television dramas, while eventually establishing a major digital content production company serving Tanzania and the wider East African market.

His goal is to build the Kim Traveller name into a broader creative enterprise rather than relying solely on the popularity of individual videos.

For young people hoping to follow a similar path, Kim's advice is rooted in his own experience of starting with limited resources.

“Social media is a really big opportunity right now, but you need three things, creativity, consistency and discipline,” he says.

He believes expensive equipment should not be a barrier to getting started.

“Don’t wait until you have expensive equipment before you start. Just use what you have and start from there,” he says.

He also urges aspiring creators not to judge their potential by the performance of their first few videos.

“And don’t give up just because your videos aren’t getting many views in the beginning. It takes time. This is a journey, and you have to be patient and keep going.”

For a creator whose breakthrough began with an unexpected moment involving his partner, the journey has moved a long way from that motorcycle incident.