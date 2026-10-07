Prime

From Bibi Titi to Tulia Ackson: The Tanzanian women who redefined parliamentary leadership

By  Julius Maricha



Also Read

Latest

  1. Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war

  2. Israelis mark three years since Hamas attack that set off Gaza assault

  3. North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia

  4. Russia hits Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least eight

  5. HR: Friend or Foe?

  6. Refineries, ports and the future of E.African integration – 7

In the headlines

View All