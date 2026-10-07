From Bibi Titi to Tulia Ackson: The Tanzanian women who redefined parliamentary leadership









Dar es Salaam. As Dr Tulia Ackson’s three-year term as president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) draws to a close, Tanzania is hosting parliamentarians from across the world at the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha.

The assembly, which began on October 5 and runs until October 9, comes at a significant moment for Dr Ackson, who became the first Tanzanian and second African woman to lead the global organisation representing national parliaments.

Her presidency has focused on making the IPU more inclusive, including changes to its rules and procedures and greater participation of women, young people and persons with disabilities in decision-making.

“We involve people with disabilities at decision-making tables, and we are doing well in that area. Likewise, we involve young people in decision-making,” she said.

For Tanzania, however, Dr Ackson’s international role is part of a much longer parliamentary story.

Women’s representation in the National Assembly has grown from a handful of seats to more than a third of Parliament. According to IPU data, women accounted for 3.9 per cent of Tanzania’s Parliament in 1970, rising to 8.3 per cent in 1975, 22.2 per cent in 2000 and 36 per cent in 2010. By the end of 2025, women accounted for 37.6 per cent of MPs.

But the numbers tell only part of the story. The more revealing story lies in the women who have occupied different positions in Parliament, from elected opposition MPs and special-seat legislators to ministers, parliamentary leaders and political pioneers.

Kiza Mayeye: Opposition trailblazer

Kiza Hussein Mayeye holds a distinctive position in the current Parliament as the only woman elected on an opposition ticket from a constituency. She represents Kigoma North through the ACT-Wazalendo party.

Her parliamentary role has combined scrutiny of government policies with advocacy for her constituents, demonstrating that representation can involve both political contestation and engagement with government programmes. During the 2026/27 Budget debate, Mayeye made clear that opposition politics did not necessarily mean rejecting every government initiative.

“I come from the other side, but that does not mean I have to oppose everything. If the government is doing something good, I have every reason to commend it,” she said.

She has also raised concerns about healthcare in rural areas, particularly access to treatment for children under five. “Children under five are supposed to receive free treatment, but when we go to our rural constituencies, these children are sometimes told there are no medicines and parents are asked to pay,” she said.

Sigrada Mligo: Challenging the burden on small businesses

A Chaumma special-seat MP, Sigrada Wilhem Mligo, has focused on the gap between government policy and the everyday experience of ordinary citizens.

In one 2026 intervention, she questioned the regulatory burden facing small businesses, using the example of someone trying to establish a simple maandazi (buns) business. “Today, if you start even a maandazi business, you open a kiosk and the next day you meet OSHA, health officials, the Tanzania Revenue Authority, someone from town planning and the council licensing office — more than six regulatory authorities,” she said.

Her intervention reflected a recurring concern among small traders and entrepreneurs: that compliance requirements, although often designed to protect public interests, can become difficult for informal and emerging businesses to navigate.

Mligo has also questioned the implementation of the 10 per cent loans reserved for women and young people, including concerns about groups that may not genuinely represent the intended beneficiaries.

Her interventions illustrate how special-seat MPs can use parliamentary debate to bring the experiences of communities and economic groups into national policy discussions.

Ummy Nderiananga: Putting disability on the parliamentary agenda

Ummy Hamisi Nderiananga has brought disability rights and inclusion more prominently into parliamentary debate.

A CCM special-seat MP, she has also served as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and People with Disabilities.

Responding to questions about opportunities for young people with disabilities, she said the government was implementing programmes to expand access to training, finance and livelihoods.

“The government, recognising the importance of training and loans for young people with disabilities, is implementing various inclusive strategies and programmes aimed at providing affordable loans, training and skills,” she said.

Nderiananga has also been involved in preparations for Tanzania’s ratification of the African Disability Protocol.

Ng’wasi Kamani: The youngest MP and deputy minister

Ng’wasi Damas Kamani represents a younger generation of women in Parliament and has already reached government leadership at an unusually young age.

Elected at 24, she is the youngest member of the current Parliament, according to IPU data. She is also a CCM special-seat MP and serves as Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries. Her parliamentary interventions have focused on young people, employment, education and access to economic opportunities.

During a debate on government employment, she pointed to the limits of relying on the public sector to absorb the growing number of graduates. Her rise from the youngest MP to deputy minister gives her parliamentary career particular significance at a time when youth representation and the participation of younger generations in political decision-making remain important issues.

Margaret Sitta: Experience that spans generations

At the other end of the age spectrum is Margaret Simwanza Sitta, the oldest member of the current Parliament, according to IPU data.

Sitta first entered Parliament in 2005 as a special-seat MP, a position she held until 2015. She subsequently contested and won the Urambo constituency in the 2015 General Election.

She successfully defended the seat in the 2020 General Election and retained it again in the 2025 elections, giving her more than two decades of parliamentary experience.

Her career has also included senior government positions, notably as Minister for Education and Vocational Training and Minister for Community Development, Gender and Children. Her parliamentary interventions have remained closely linked to the development needs of Urambo, including agriculture, water, health, infrastructure and the development of Urambo Airport.

In recent debates, she has pressed the government over the condition and cleanliness of the airport, arguing that its location in the middle of the town requires special attention.

“Because the airport is in the middle of the town, does the government not see the need for a special permanent arrangement for cleanliness, rather than waiting until the situation becomes bad before taking action?” she asked.

She has also raised concerns over delayed payments to tobacco farmers and other development needs in Urambo.

Anne Makinda: Breaking the Speaker’s ceiling

Anne Makinda marked another major breakthrough in Tanzania’s parliamentary history.

She entered Parliament in 1975 and served for about four decades. In 2005, she became Deputy Speaker before making history in November 2010 as the first woman to become Speaker of the National Assembly.

Her election broke a major leadership barrier for women who had steadily increased their presence in Parliament but had yet to occupy its highest elected position.

Makinda remained Speaker until 2015. Several years later, Dr Ackson followed the same path, becoming the second woman to hold the position. The progression from Makinda to Ackson illustrates how a breakthrough at the highest level can open a path for subsequent generations of women to assume parliamentary leadership.

Bibi Titi Mohamed: One of the first women in the legislature

Long before women competed for senior parliamentary positions, Bibi Titi Mohamed helped create the political space for their participation.

She headed the women’s wing of TANU from 1955 and represented Rufiji in the Legislative Council between 1960 and 1965.

She was also deeply involved in mobilising women during the independence struggle and later served as a deputy minister responsible for community and cultural development.

Her story places women’s parliamentary participation within Tanzania’s wider struggle for independence. It also demonstrates that women were involved in political mobilisation and the country’s nationalist movement from its earliest stages.

Gertrude Mongella: Taking the breakthrough beyond Tanzania

Dr Gertrude Mongella represents another stage in the progression of Tanzanian women in parliamentary leadership. She entered Parliament in 1980 and later represented Ukerewe, while also serving in government.

Her most significant parliamentary breakthrough came in 2004, when she was elected the first president of the Pan-African Parliament.