Italian fashion legend Valentino dies at 93

Italian fashion designer Founder Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, his foundation confirmed on Monday, January 19, 2026 marking the end of an era that shaped modern haute couture.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the foundation said Founder Valentino Garavani passed away at his residence in Rome, surrounded by his family and close companions. He had retired from active fashion design in 2008 after a career that spanned more than five decades.

Known globally by his first name, Valentino built one of the most influential fashion houses in history. He transformed couture craftsmanship into a global luxury brand while maintaining strict creative control, setting standards that defined elegance, precision and exclusivity. His legacy includes the introduction of the iconic Valentino Red, a colour that became synonymous with glamour and timeless style.

The fashion house he founded grew into a major international enterprise, dressing royalty, heads of state and leading cultural figures, while preserving the traditions of Italian craftsmanship at the highest level.

The foundation said the lying in state will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with the funeral scheduled for Friday at 11:00 am in Rome.