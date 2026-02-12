J. Cole squashes 2Pac & Biggie’s beef on The Fall-Off

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off opens a reflective chapter in hip-hop, revisiting the long-standing rivalry between 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. and imagining a truce that history never delivered.

The deaths of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. remain among hip-hop’s deepest scars, moments that shaped not only a genre, but generations of artistes who followed.

Decades later, their unresolved rivalry has once again become a point of reflection, this time through music.

That reflection sits at the centre of ‘The Fall-Off’, the newly released project by J Cole.

On one of the album’s most talked-about tracks, ‘What If; Cole imagines a world in which the two icons put aside suspicion and conflict, choosing reconciliation over rivalry.

The song unfolds as a lyrical exchange, with Cole writing from the perspectives of both artistes.

From Biggie’s voice, he explores guilt, misunderstanding and loss, while from Pac’s point of view he captures the paranoia and anger that defined the rapper’s final years before imagining an emotional truce.

The track avoids glorifying conflict, instead framing it as a lesson on ego, miscommunication and the cost of unresolved pain.

Sonically, the record leans into dark, cinematic production reminiscent of classic West Coast hip-hop, grounding its heavy subject matter in atmosphere rather than spectacle.

It is a creative risk that has resonated with listeners, positioning Cole not as a provocateur, but as a thoughtful observer of hip-hop history.

The Fall-Off, Cole’s eighth studio album, arrives as a double-disc release with 24 tracks, and is widely viewed as one of his most reflective bodies of work.

Rather than chasing trends, the album leans heavily on introspection, legacy and personal growth.

Guest appearances are spread across both discs, with contributions from Future, Erykah Badu, Burna Boy, Tems and Petey Pablo, each adding texture without overshadowing the album’s core narrative.

While the album does not directly revisit Cole’s decision to disengage from a public lyrical clash with Kendrick Lamar, it subtly addresses scrutiny and legacy, suggesting a renewed focus on purpose rather than confrontation.

Throughout The Fall-Off, references to hip-hop’s past appear through carefully chosen samples and interpolations, nodding to artistes such as OutKast,

Mobb Deep, DMX and Boosie Badazz. These moments give the album the feel of a curated archive, tracing the sounds and stories that shaped Cole’s journey.

With The Fall-Off, J. Cole delivers a project rooted in reflection rather than rivalry.