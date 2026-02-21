Jay-Z celebrates 30 years as Dead Presidents returns to streaming

Rap icon Jay-Z is celebrating three decades in the music industry with the launch of a new anniversary website JayZ30.com commemorating a career that has helped shape modern hip-hop.

The milestone coincides with the 30th anniversary of his 1996 single Dead Presidents, a track widely regarded as one of the defining songs of his early career.

The single, originally released through Roc-A-Fella Records, is now available on digital streaming platforms for the first time, giving fans access to a classic that had long been missing online due to rights issues.

The re-release highlights the importance of *Dead Presidents, a song that helped establish Jay-Z’s reputation ahead of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which will also mark its 30th anniversary later this year.

To accompany the celebrations, limited-edition physical copies of the single including vinyl, CD and cassette are being sold exclusively through the anniversary website.

The project offers a nostalgic look back at the early days of Jay-Z’s career while underlining his enduring influence on the global rap scene.

As part of the anniversary rollout, the rapper has also revived the original stylised spelling of his stage name, “JAŸ-Z”, on streaming services such as Apple Music and Tidal.

The version reflects how his name appeared during the release of Reasonable Doubt in 1996.