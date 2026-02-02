Kendrick Lamar becomes most-awarded rapper in Grammy history

American Hiphop artiste, Kendrick Lamar cemented his place in music history yesterday, February 1, Sunday night after becoming the most-awarded hip-hop artiste in Grammy history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Lamar added four trophies to his collection, lifting his career total to 26 Grammy Awards surpassing Jay-Z’s 25 and Kanye West’s 24.

The ‘Not like Us’ hitmaker won ‘Best Rap Album’ for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther featuring SZA, and Best Rap Performance for his feature on Clipse’s Chains & Whips.

Accepting his award for GNX, Lamar reaffirmed the cultural relevance of the genre, saying hip-hop would “always represent the culture front and centre.”

The night also saw a historic moment for Latin music as Bad Bunny claimed Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, making it the first all-Spanish-language album to win the Grammy’s top honour.

The win marked a major milestone for global music representation and underlined the growing influence of non-English-language projects on the world’s biggest stages.

In other notable wins, Tyler, The Creator made Grammy history by winning the inaugural Best Album Cover award for his seventh studio album CHROMAKOPIA.

Tyler accepted the award under his given name, Tyler Okonma, in his role as the project’s art director.

The film ‘Sinners’ also emerged as a multiple winner, taking home Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Serena Göransson, the soundtrack blends blues and jazz influences and was praised for its musical depth and cultural grounding.

Several Black artistes dominated the non-televised portion of the ceremony, reflecting a strong showing across genres.

Doechii won Best Music Video for Anxiety, while Leon Thomas claimed Best Traditional R&B Performance for Vibes Don’t Lie.

Shaboozey secured his first Grammy with Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Amen featuring Jelly Roll.